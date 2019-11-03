The Youri Years: Leicester's Tielemans looks back on career

4:42 Sky Sports speaks with Youri Tielemans, one of the stars of Leicester's fantastic start to the season, about his life in the game. Sky Sports speaks with Youri Tielemans, one of the stars of Leicester's fantastic start to the season, about his life in the game.

The 22-year-old, who moved permanently from Monaco to the King Power in the summer, was a youth product of Anderlecht, and tipped to be a star from the moment he kicked a ball.

But he had other loves - basketball and tennis in particular - and opens up about how his love for life and sport allows him to flourish under the pressure of the Premier League.

"I was very good at basketball," Tielemans told Pat Davison. "Honestly, I thought I would make it in basketball before, but there comes a moment where you have to make choices. I made a good one, I think!"

Tielemans was a keen basketball player as a child

Tielemans during his judo days

Tielemans came through the ranks at Anderlecht

Tielamans also discusses Brendan Rodgers' influence on this Leicester side, who sit in the Premier League top four after 10 games, and despite being linked with other sides during the summer, explained why he chose the Foxes.

"The players were amazing with me. I developed myself more and more here. I came to a moment where I had this, this and this, but I wanted Leicester. It was not an easy choice, I thought about it a long time, but it was the best choice.

"When Brendan took the team over, from the first day he was amazing with us. He understood the club like he'd been here for years. I think he's enjoying his time here, and I think he must be proud of us, the way we play, because it's the way he wants to play. Attractive, going forward, as a team and as a family."

