Leicester verdict: Can Brendan Rodgers sustain Foxes' top four push?

Brendan Rodgers is doing an impressive job in charge of Leicester City

Leicester have made a blistering start to the Premier League season, but can they sustain it? Sky Sports pundits have had their say...

Brendan Rodgers' side have been a revelation so far this campaign, taking 20 points from their opening 10 games.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions currently sit third ahead of the weekend's matches, with the visit to Crystal Palace next, live on Renault Super Sunday.

Rodgers' impact on the club's fortunes has been clear ever since he arrived last March, and his side temporarily moved up to second in the table after last week's 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, there is growing belief among the Sky Sports' pundits that something special is happening once more at the King Power Stadium. So how have they done it?

'Leicester favourites for top four at the moment'

Charlie Nicholas told Soccer Saturday:

"Rodgers' style is rubbing off on Jamie Vardy. He's improving Vardy because it's not just about his pace and playing in behind. We know he's got that but some of his link-up play in setting up a few of the goals against Southampton was excellent.

"What I like about Rodgers' team is their clinical approach to the game. They don't just play it square for the sake of playing square. When they have the chance, they get it forward quickly.

"Vardy makes runs and runs and runs and now it doesn't always come to him. In the old days you wouldn't make it again and that's when the ball would come, and that's when you'd get the blame.

PL top four since Rodgers' appointment Team Played Points 1. Liverpool 20 56 2. Man City 19 49 3. Chelsea 21 39 4. Leicester 20 37

"He just keeps doing it and all the others start feeding into the system. They are all getting in on the act and it is bubbling away nicely.

"We had a chat about Chelsea maybe being third favourites to get into that top-four position but at the moment, Leicester look as if they are the strongest."

'Leicester need to keep players fit'

Paul Merson told Sky Sports:

"If they can keep their players fit, I think they've got a chance of getting into the top four. They haven't got the biggest squad in the world so the players will have to stay fit, but I love what Brendan Rodgers is doing.

"Even when the game was over at 3-0 against the 10 men of Southampton he was whistling and going mad because they got a little bit lackadaisical. They started missing a few passes and taking a few liberties, but he got them back to passing the ball quickly.

"They are a good football team. I don't care if you are playing against 10 men or that the other team has jacked it in, to win 9-0 away from home is some feat.

"Rodgers has got that winning mentality there and people that are winners are the ones that keep people on the floor when they are down. That's what winners do and that's what Rodgers has got Leicester doing.

"Their mentality from winning the league, it sort of drifted away. The manager has got them back to that way and they could definitely get into the top four, why not?

"They've got a goalscorer in Jamie Vardy up front who is getting plenty of rest and they've got a lot of talent behind him.

"They've got so much talent in the midfield with Tielemans, Barnes, Maddison and players like that but because Vardy stretches the game, they get time on the ball. He doesn't keep coming short all the time like Tottenham's attackers seem to do and it doesn't get compacted.

"He keeps on making runs, the defenders are petrified, they drop off, and when you give talent time on the ball that's when they'll rip you apart. That's what they do."

'They could surprise a few people'

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour told Sky Sports:

"They lost Maguire for big money, so it just shows you how good a job Brendan Rodgers has done.

"They're a good side with good young players, Maddison being on the scoresheet against Burton which will be good for Gareth Southgate, so I think they could shock a few people this year.

"Not having European football is a massive advantage because if you look at the clubs who have struggled, Burnley was the main one when they went back into the Europa League, it is quite tough when you're playing Thursday, Sunday, it's draining on the squad.

"I know most managers will change the squad, especially in the early stages, but they're certainly taking advantage of the weekends and the Premier League. They're looking fresh and strong, a very organised side with great football."

Brendan Rodgers has been a huge success since arriving from Celtic

Gary Neville told Sky Sports:

"If you look at what he achieved at Liverpool, then at Celtic, and what he is now doing at Leicester, we always talk about foreign coaches having philosophies and values and Rodgers improves teams, plays good football and he is quite innovative.

"He does seem to be a great coach in terms of the players enjoying working with him and I'm asking the question now of why he wouldn't be seen as one of the next big coaches of one of the big clubs.

"You look at Manchester City appointing Pep Guardiola, you probably won't see Rodgers' name linked with that job because people will be thinking of someone else, but why not?

"Look at what he's done in terms of the football he plays, the improvement he has on players and working with them on the pitch.

"People will say he hasn't won that much silverware in England but the reality is, people speak about Mauricio Pochettino really highly but he hasn't won silverware in England either - although I know he got to a Champions League final last season.

"Ultimately, from Brendan Rodgers' point of view, if he gets into the top four this season, he has to be looking at the very top jobs in English football."

Analysis: Soyuncu has been a revelation

Caglar Soyuncu has brought solidity to the Leicester back four this term

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"There was cautious optimism in the summer given the impact that Brendan Rodgers had made in the spring but that has made way for full-blown excitement given Leicester's early season form. The Foxes are third in the Premier League and they deserve to be there. No team has a better defensive record. Only Manchester City have outscored them.

"Jamie Vardy has been in extraordinary form ever since Rodgers took over and the team's young midfield continues to impress. At the back, the loss of Harry Maguire has barely been felt at all thanks to the assured performances of Caglar Soyuncu who has been a revelation. Leicester are flying and the recent 9-0 win over Southampton was the culmination of that.

Leicester were ruthless against a sorry Southampton last time in the league

"That result will be difficult to top but they are capable of sustaining this. Rodgers' side have already played five of last season's top seven so, in theory at least, a more winnable run of games awaits them.

"Only Liverpool and Manchester City have picked up more points over the past eight months so this is no flare up - Leicester will be looking to keep this run going."

