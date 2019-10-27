Premier League reports and highlights - matchday 10

3:38 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Leicester temporarily climbed to second in the Premier League table in record-breaking style, demolishing 10-man Southampton 9-0 on Friday Night Football.

Leicester were on the verge of history when they were awarded a last-minute penalty after Jamie Vardy was fouled by Yan Bednarek in the area. Vardy then converted from the spot for his hat-trick as the Foxes broke the record for the highest-ever away win in the Premier League and matched the overall record.



Manchester City put on a second-half show to see off Aston Villa 3-0 at the Etihad.

City struck inches wide on two occasions in a goalless first half through Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, but within seconds of the restart, Raheem Sterling had slotted home his sixth goal in four games for club and country (46).

David Silva then got the slightest touch on Kevin De Bruyne's cross for a controversial second after a VAR review for a potential Sterling offside (65) - with the Premier League later awarding the goal to the Spaniard after initially giving it to De Bruyne - but there was nothing contentious about Ilkay Gundogan's half-volley for 3-0 (70).



Christian Pulisic marked his first league start since August with a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor.

The Blues owed their seventh straight win in all competitions to the American's clinical finishing; first he deceived James Tarkowski to open the scoring (21) with his left foot before adding a second just before half-time with a right-foot shot which deflected off Ben Mee and past Nick Pope. Pulisic sealed a perfect hat-trick after the break when he nodded Mason Mount's corner beyond Pope (56).



Sheffield United remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League after Lys Mousset struck again in a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

In the first league meeting between the teams since the third-party ownership saga involving Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in the season when Sheffield United were relegated 13 years ago, Robert Snodgrass gave West Ham the lead just before the break (44).

However, the Blades looked sharp in the final third and were good value for Mousset's equaliser (69) as he came off the bench to score his second goal in a week, after notching the winner against Arsenal on Monday.



A 94th-minute own goal from Lucas Digne gifted Brighton a 3-2 victory against Everton on Saturday in a dramatic Premier League encounter.

The Everton captain sent Leandro Trossard's cross into his own net after Neal Maupay (80) had made it 2-2 from the penalty spot not long before following a controversial VAR review.



Watford remain bottom of the table and without a win in the Premier League this season following a frustrating 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at Vicarage Road.

Both sides created good chances in the opening stages, Abdoulaye Doucoure firing over from close range before Steve Cook's header rattled the crossbar.