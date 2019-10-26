West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United: Blades remain unbeaten on the road

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw with Sheffield United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's draw with Sheffield United

Sheffield United remain unbeaten away from home in the Premier League after Lys Mousset struck again in a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

In the first league meeting between the teams since the third-party ownership saga involving Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in the season when Sheffield United were relegated 13 years ago, Robert Snodgrass gave West Ham the lead just before the break (44).

However, the Blades looked sharp in the final third and were good value for Mousset's equaliser (69) as he came off the bench to score his second goal in a week, after notching the winner against Arsenal on Monday.

West Ham are now four games without a win since beating Manchester United while the Blades are unbeaten on the road in their last 14 league games - a run stretching back to January.

Player Ratings West Ham: Roberto (7), Cresswell (6), Zabaleta (7), Diop (6), Balbuena (6), Rice (6), Noble (6), Yarmolenko (7), Snodgrass (8), Anderson (5), Haller (5)



Subs: Lanzini (6), Ajeti (N/A), Fornals (6)



Sheffield United: Henderson (7), Basham (7), Egan (7), O’Connell (7), Baldock (6), Lundstram (7), Norwood (6), Fleck (7), Stevens (6), McGoldrick (7), Robinson (5)



Subs: Mousett (8), Sharp (7), Besic (N/A)



Man of the match: Robert Snodgrass

How the Blades blunted Hammers...

With the rain hammering down in east London, both teams took time to adapt to the conditions with the first shot of any note coming from Felipe Anderson on 27 minutes but his 30-yard effort curled a few yards over the top.

Team news Manuel Pellegrini made five changes from the defeat at Everton with a first start of the season for Pablo Zabaleta and recalls for Fabian Balbuena, Robert Snodgrass, Aaron Cresswell and Andriy Yarmolenko. Meanwhile, Chris Wilder gave Callum Robinson the nod ahead of Lys Mousett.

The visitors dealt with West Ham's unimaginative approach play and grew into the game before the break. David McGoldrick was denied from six-yards out by goalkeeper Roberto after a clever Jack O'Connell knockdown from a corner.

Set pieces continued to cause the Hammers problems but McGoldrick again was wasteful when heading straight at Roberto from a tight angle before Callum Robinson almost headed into an empty net but got his timing wrong.

The hosts looked on the ropes and the crowd were beginning to get restless but Snodgrass changed the atmosphere by opening the score on the stroke of half-time. For the first time in the half, the Blades looked unorganised at the heart of their defence and Andriy Yarmolenko punished them with a clever ball through for Snodgrass who slid home past Dean Henderson.

The introduction of Billy Sharp opened the game up after the break with Anderson forcing a brave block from Henderson before United went up the other end and George Baldock fired wide from a tight angle.

Wilder was urging his team forward from his technical area as West Ham looked vulnerable through the heart of their defence. He sent Mousett on with 62 minutes played and the big striker showed his prowess in front of goal seven minutes later to draw his team level.

Enda Stevens' pass dropped to Mousett on the turn and at a difficult angle down the left of the box but he managed to reverse a clever finish into the bottom corner via the skiddy London Stadium turf.

The equaliser sparked West Ham into life who finished the game in the ascendancy, but Aaron Creswell was denied by Henderson and Yarmolenko skidded an effort inches wide in injury time.

Man of the match: Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass put West Ham ahead against Sheffield United

On just his second Premier League start since April, the 32-year-old Scottish midfielder brought bags of endeavour and energy to a West Ham team full of classy technicians that didn't bring much quality to the table.

Snodgrass grabbed his opportunity with both hands, notching the opening goal with a tidy finish and provided the visitors with a constant problem thanks to his clever movement. He also sent in 17 crosses during the match but found the Blades backline in determined mood.

Opta stats

West Ham have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side this season (9).

Mousset has scored as many goals in his seven Premier League appearances for Sheffield United as he did in his 58 games in the competition for Bournemouth (3).

Snodgrass' opener was just his third Premier League goal for West Ham, and his first in 22 appearances in the competition since netting against Fulham in December 2018.

What's next?

West Ham are back at the London Stadium next Saturday when they welcome Newcastle, while the Blades take on Burnley at Bramall Lane.