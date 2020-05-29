Brendan Rodgers: Leicester manager had coronavirus but now recovered

Brendan Rodgers was tested for coronavirus after displaying symptoms

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he had coronavirus shortly after the Premier League season was suspended.

The Leicester manager said that both he and his wife tested positive after displaying symptoms, but have recovered.

The league was suspended on March 13 after Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta had contracted COVID-19.

Rodgers told BBC Leicester Sport: "Me and my wife had it just after [the season] broke up. A week later I really started to struggle, I had no smell and no taste.

"I had no strength, and I really struggled, and my wife was the same as well. I got tested and we both had it. I could hardly walk.

"It reminded me of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, as you climb higher you get more breathless. Walking 10 yards felt very different. I went for a run, and I just couldn't do it.

"I felt really weak, had no real appetite, and had a weird sensation for three weeks of having no taste."

The Premier League campaign will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17, with Leicester sitting third in the table with nine matches to play.