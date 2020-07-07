Ayoze Perez believes Leicester City have regained momentum in race for Champions League place

Ayoze Perez remains confident Leicester can secure Champions League qualification for next season

Leicester forward Ayoze Perez believes they are regaining their momentum after some disappointing results since the Premier League’s return from its enforced break.

Draws with Watford and Brighton were followed by defeat to Chelsea at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' side also lost 2-1 at Everton after a sluggish start at Goodison Park but a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday has offered fresh hope of securing Champions League qualification.

"It was important, especially at home," Perez said of the Palace win at the King Power Stadium.

"There were a couple of games when we didn't find our best performances, or the result either, so it was important to get the three points.

"Our schedule is not easy but with this [positive] mentality, we can keep our position. We have another tough test on Tuesday [away to Arsenal] but we are ready for it.

"The team is getting better, it's getting that confidence and it's building that momentum back again."

Leicester's place in the top four, which looked all but assured before the coronavirus pandemic caused a halt to football, is now under threat, with Chelsea and Manchester United in impressive form.

But Perez insists they must ignore the threat posed by others to their chances of Champions League qualification and instead concentrate on what they can achieve between now and the end of the season.

"We need to think about ourselves, it's still in our hands. We have done some great work in the past and we cannot throw that away," the Spaniard added.

"[Chelsea and Manchester United] are obviously putting us under pressure but it's in our hands and that's the positive thing."

Jamie Vardy netted his 100th Premier League goal in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Jamie Vardy had not scored for the Foxes after the restart until Palace came to the East Midlands at the weekend, with the former England international netting twice as he became only the 29th player to score 100 Premier League goals.

Perez feels he can often be underrated and praised the role he has had in Leicester's success in recent years.

"It's an unbelievable achievement. He is a top striker, one of the best in Europe," said Perez.

"We're talking about the best league in the world, the Premier League, and he managed to get 100 goals. Hopefully there are more to come and he can win the Golden Boot.

"For me, he is in the top three strikers for running in behind [the defence]. The goal is always is in his mind and he makes it look easy.

"We are lucky to have him and his goals have helped us a lot."