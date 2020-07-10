Leicester duo James Maddison and Ben Chilwell to miss Bournemouth trip

Leicester must make do without Ben Chilwell and James Maddison this weekend

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are both set to miss out once again when Leicester travel to Bournemouth this weekend.

Maddison has not featured in Leicester's last two matches due to a hip injury, while Chilwell also missed the midweek draw at Arsenal after only managing 45 minutes in last weekend's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Champions League-chasing Leicester take on the relegation-threatened Cherries, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Sunday evening, and Rodgers admits the pair are very unlikely to play at the Vitality Stadium.

Asked about their availability, Rodgers said: "I think those boys will most likely be out for the game and we'll assess them before the Sheffield United game to see where they are at."

Leicester host in-form Sheffield United on Thursday but Rodgers gave no indication if the duo could return for the match.

"It's too far away, so we'll see where we're at during the week," he added.

Jamie Vardy scored a vital equaliser for Leicester at Arsenal in midweek

Rodgers: Champions League destiny with us

Rodgers, meanwhile, has banned all talk of Champions League qualification ahead of Sunday's showdown with Bournemouth.

Leicester could theoretically seal their place in next season's competition if four results go their way this weekend, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Manchester City's ban on Monday.

But despite sitting on the brink of another famous chapter in the club's recent history, Rodgers is adamant the full focus must be on retaining momentum following the gutsy midweek draw at Arsenal.

Rodgers said: "The destiny is with us so we will decide where we finish, and for us the concentration and the focus is just purely on the game itself.

"I've said to the players that if we are to find a focus, if you think about the Champions League or what else is at stake then you've lost your focus.

"You've got to focus on your performance and your game, how you're going to play and how you're going to work and the consequences of that."

Rodgers: We want to maximise on our position

Leicester's sluggish return from the coronavirus lockdown, coupled with a surge in form for both Chelsea and Manchester United, has seen them drop to fourth place - just a point clear of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

But Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy's late equaliser at the Emirates Stadium could prove the catalyst for a change in fortune which can help his side secure another momentous achievement.

"I can't talk about what the other teams will do," added Rodgers. "If we do it I will talk about it for sure, but until that point there will be other strategies for motivation.

"In football things can quickly change. Obviously Man United are on a very good run, and Chelsea have been on a good run although they lost their way at West Ham.

"Now it's down to the next game and that's all you can concentrate on. I think for us, we're in this brilliant position and we want to maximise that, and we'll start that process on Sunday."