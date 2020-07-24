Brendan Rodgers: Leicester win over Manchester United will be heard around the world
Brendan Rodgers will tell his Leicester players they have the chance to register a win "that will be heard around the world" when they face top-four rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
Leicester will clinch a place in next season's Champions League if they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, while a draw would be enough if Chelsea lose to Wolves.
When asked what he will tell his players before kick-off, Rodgers said: "It's probably down the lines of, 'no matter what happens in this game, I'm very proud of what you've done this season'.
"Where we started and now where we're at going in the final game, I don't think the players can give me anymore.
"Yes, we could have had better results in some games but that boat has sailed. Every team will look back at results throughout the season and think where they could have got more points and wins.
"What they have done has been absolutely brilliant up until this point. Now they have the chance to make a result that will be heard around the world. Let's go and enjoy it."
Leicester dropped down to fifth following two defeats in their last three games but Rodgers insists the pressure is on United heading into their King Power Stadium showdown.
The Northern Irishman said: "I think there is a difference where we want to be in the Champions League. We would love to be able to do that but when you are a club like Manchester United, or one of those super clubs, there is a need to be in the Champions League for many reasons.
"That is pretty clear. For us we would want to be in it. We will give everything we can. If we fall short then we have still had a really good season in the first season we have been together.
"When you are at that level of spend and everything else there is a need to be in there and that brings a different level of expectation."
Schmeichel makes passionate De Gea defence
Kasper Schmeichel has staunchly defended fellow goalkeeper David de Gea after recent criticism of the Manchester United No 1's form.
De Gea was under the spotlight again at the weekend after two errors led to goals in United's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, with other incidents in recent months raising questions about his performances.
Schmeichel said: "It can be very difficult and you've got to remember, and this is with absolutely no disrespect to journalists or pundits, but you've actually never stood in that goal.
"You would classify things as mistakes or errors, and there are things that are glaring sometimes, but often this narrative can be created around a goalkeeper because it's the pundits and journalists' job to educate and that's their job. They're telling their educated opinions about goalkeeping, things like hand positions, feet positions, technical things which sometimes is quite damaging to a goalkeeper.
"You hear comments like, 'going with the wrong hand', or other throw away things that they'll say which will make the consumer or viewer think, 'oh yeah, that's right, I see he's done it again'.
"That's sometimes quite a dangerous narrative because all of a sudden it starts building momentum and for someone like David, I really feel for him because he has been unbelievable for so many years and every goalkeeper goes through periods [of poor form]."
