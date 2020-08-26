Jamie Vardy agrees new Leicester City contract

Jamie Vardy lifted the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career in the 2019-20 season

Jamie Vardy has agreed a new contract with Leicester City which will keep him at the club beyond his 36th birthday.

Leicester are keen to reward Vardy for becoming last season's Golden Boot winner and his new deal contains a pay rise and a year's extension to his current contract, which was due to expire in two years' time.

Vardy scored 23 Premier League goals last season, beating Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Danny Ings to the crown, and helping Leicester secure a Europa League place.

More to follow...

Midfielder James Maddison recently signed a new four-year contract with Leicester as the club began the business of committing their key players to new deals.

Maddison signed a five-year contract upon joining Leicester from Norwich in the summer of 2018, but two impressive campaigns have earned the 23-year-old extended and improved terms.

Maddison has scored 16 goals in 76 Leicester appearances, with his club form earning him a first England appearance, in last year's European Championships qualifier against Montenegro.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.