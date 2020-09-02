Timothy Castagne: Atalanta defender passes Leicester medical

Timothy Castagne is closing in on a move to Leicester

Timothy Castagne has completed his Leicester medical ahead of a £21.5m switch from Atalanta.

The 24-year-old defender is currently on international duty with Belgium, who play Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Castagne, who has won seven caps for Belgium, underwent his medical in Düsseldorf, Germany, as to avoid breaching coronavirus quarantine rules.

The full-back has yet to finalise the details of his Leicester contract, and this may yet take a few days because of his international commitments.

Leicester were on the hunt for a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who signed for Chelsea last week in a £50m deal.

1:41 Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says Leicester are in talks with Atalanta over signing full-back Timothy Castagne Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says Leicester are in talks with Atalanta over signing full-back Timothy Castagne

Sky Sports News reported last week Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Castagne's Atalanta team-mate, Robin Gosens, were both on Leicester's shortlist.

Castagne has been employed primarily as a right-back at Atalanta, but much like Leicester's James Justin is comfortable playing on either side of the pitch.

He starred in Atalanta's last two Serie A campaigns, as the Bergamo-based side qualified back-to-back to the Champions League, where this year they were knocked out by finalists Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final stage.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.