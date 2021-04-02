Kelechi Iheanacho: Leicester City striker wins Premier League Player of the Month award for March

Kelechi Iheanacho scored five goals in three league appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side in March; watch Leicester vs Manchester City on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off is 5.30pm

Friday 2 April 2021 11:29, UK

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his hat-trick
Image: Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United in March

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been named March’s Premier League player of the month.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in three league appearances for the Foxes in the lead-up to the international break last month, including his first Premier League hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Iheanacho, whose partnership with Jamie Vardy came to the fore in the absence of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, also scored league goals in the 2-1 win at Brighton and the 1-1 draw against Burnley.

The Nigeria international won the award ahead of Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, Tottenham striker Harry Kane, West Ham's Jesse Lingard, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw and Brighton's Leandro Trossard.

Kelechi Iheanacho&#39;s impressive strike rate for Leicester City in the Premier League this season
Image: Iheanacho has scored six goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Leicester City this season

Leicester, third in the table, host league leaders Manchester City, who had won both the player and manager awards for the past two months through Ilkay Gundogan and Pep Guardiola, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

