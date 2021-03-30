Premier League live on Sky Sports: Leeds face Man Utd and Liverpool in April

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Premier League games, with Manchester United's trip to Leeds on the April schedule as the 2020/21 season nears its conclusion.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds face two heavyweight encounters in front of the Sky Sports cameras as Liverpool visit for Monday Night Football on April 19, before famous foes Manchester United make the trip to Elland Road on Sunday April 25.

The Sky Sports live fixture list also includes a crunch London derby between top-four rivals West Ham and Chelsea on Saturday April 24, while another capital showdown on Friday April 18 will see Arsenal and Fulham look to boost their respective prospects at opposite ends of the table.

A midweek selection - Chelsea vs Brighton, Tottenham vs Southampton and Aston Villa vs Manchester City - is also on the agenda on Tuesday April 20 and Wednesday April 21 after the original games were postponed due to the FA Cup.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky Sports

Fri Apr 16: Everton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 17: Newcastle United vs West Ham - Kick-Off 12.30pm

Sat Apr 17: Wolves vs Sheffield United - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Apr 18: Arsenal vs Fulham - Kick-Off 1.30pm

Sun Apr 18: Man Utd vs Burnley - Kick-Off 4pm

Mon Apr 19: Leeds vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Tue Apr 20: Chelsea vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Apr 21: Tottenham vs Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Wed Apr 21: Aston Villa vs Man City - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Fri Apr 23: Arsenal vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Apr 24: West Ham Utd v Chelsea - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Apr 24: Sheffield United vs Brighton - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Apr 25: Leeds vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 2pm

Mon Apr 26: Leicester vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

It couldn't be simpler: we will have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our digital match blogs.

