Leicester trio Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez return to first-team training following Covid-19 protocol breach

Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez will train with Leicester City's first team for the first time on Wednesday following their breach of coronavirus protocols.

The three were made to train alone for the whole of last week and were dropped from the squad for Sunday's defeat against West Ham, after they attended a party at Perez's house following the defeat to Manchester City 11 days ago.

Club captain Wes Morgan and the injured England winger Harvey Barnes have also been punished after being at the party.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Leicester in the Premier League

Speaking after the West Ham loss, Brendan Rodgers said: "From a personal perspective I was bitterly disappointed. But it's a mistake that they've made and I won't hold it against them. It's in the past now.

"The boys will join the group and then we will get ready for a semi-final."

Image: Brendan Rodgers and Leicester have drawn a line under the incident

Rodgers and the club hierarchy are satisfied that sufficient punishment has been handed out, and the players have now been re-integrated into the squad.

Leicester have decided not to fine any of the players involved, and Sky Sports News has been told Rodgers feels the matter is now closed.

1:01 Former Leicester striker Emile Heskey says James Maddison's coronavirus protocols breach at the club will 'not sit well' with England manager Gareth Southgate

However, while escaping punishment from his club, former Leicester striker Emile Heskey believes Maddison's conduct will not have endeared himself to England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of this summer's European Championships.

Heskey said: "I don't think it will sit well with the management of England. Gareth (Southgate) will be looking at that with all players at the way they conduct themselves on and off the field.

"Maddison's a phenomenal player who has plenty of time on his hands to get things right."

Leicester's focus now turns to Sunday's game against Southampton, and the chance to reach their first FA Cup final since 1969.