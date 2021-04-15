Danny Ward: Leicester City goalkeeper signs new Foxes deal to 2025

Goalkeeper Danny Ward has signed a new deal with Leicester until 2025.

The 27-year old joined Leicester from Liverpool in 2018, and has made 14 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.

Ward began his career in Wales, where he came through Wrexham's academy before signing for Liverpool in 2012. He helped Huddersfield Town win promotion to the Premier League with two penalty saves in the play-off final against Reading in 2017 during a loan spell with the Terriers.

Ward has been capped 12 times by Wales, and started in the 1-0 World Cup Qualifier victory over Czech Republic in Cardiff last month.

"It's a really good feeling," Ward told Leicester's club website. "I had a really good feeling the first time around when I signed and, luckily, we've been able to grow together as a club and as a team so I'm really excited for what lies ahead.

"Even in my short time here, you can see in terms of facilities alone, the step up has been incredible.

"The success we've had in the league too, we've been on a European adventure as well, so step by step, we're going in the right direction and, as a player, to be involved in that is really exciting. I can't wait to see what's ahead for us."

Brendan Rodgers' side are preparing for their first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1982 when they tackle Southampton at Wembley on Sunday, and Ward, who featured in victories over Brentford and Brighton earlier in the competition, says the Foxes are determined to go one better and contend the showpiece.

"We're all in a good place," he said. "Last year was a massive learning curve for us as a group. We've got an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to as well as being in good stead in the league, so hopefully we'll get there where we want to be.

"But it'll all be down to hard work, minutes on the grass and working together. We ultimately, as footballers, want to be successful and win trophies for this club.

"We're at the point now where it's the business end. We've put in so much hard work to get to this semi-final, so it's lovely to have the glitz and glamour of going to Wembley and all that comes with that, but ultimately, it's a semi-final and a huge opportunity for us as players and staff to bring something another step closer to this club."