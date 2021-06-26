Patson Daka: Red Bull Salzburg striker says he’s on the verge of a £23m move to Leicester

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has told Austrian media he is on the verge of completing a £23m move to Leicester City.

A striker has been high on Brendan Rodgers' priority list this summer, and the Zambian forward has become Leicester's number one target despite Celtic's Odsonne Edouard also being linked to the club.

Rodgers is known to be a keen admirer of Edouard, having signed him as Celtic boss in 2017 on an initial loan deal from Toulouse before the club signed him on a permanent deal for a club-record £9.3m from Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

However, Daka has now been quoted in Krone Zeitung as saying: "I will go to England and move to Leicester City.

"I had a great time here, Salzburg has become my second home. I will always be happy to come back here, but the Premier League has always been my big dream."

At the age of 22, Daka fits Leicester's transfer profile of a talented young player that they believe they can improve and add value to.

He has been prolific for Salzburg, scoring 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, including 27 in 28 league games to help Salzburg to the Austrian title.

