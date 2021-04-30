Daryl Dike: Barnsley extend loan deal for Orlando City forward for Championship play-offs

United States international Daryl Dike has scored nine goals in 17 Championship matches since joining Barnsley on February 1; Orlando City had option to recall 20-year-old in May but the forward will remain at Oakwell for the play-offs

Friday 30 April 2021 07:49, UK

Daryl Dike was named MLS Rookie of the Year for the 2020 campaign
Image: Daryl Dike was named MLS Rookie of the Year for the 2020 campaign

Daryl Dike will remain at Barnsley for the Championship play-offs after his loan from Major League Soccer side Orlando City was extended.

The United States international forward joined the Tykes on February 1 and has scored nine goals in 17 league matches to help clinch the club a spot in the play-offs.

As part of the original loan agreement, Orlando had the option to recall 20-year-old Dike in early May.

Barnsley sit sixth in the Championship with 77 points with two matches left in the regular season, with Brentford, Bournemouth and Swansea also assured of being in the play-offs.

Heavyweight boxing on Saturday night

Heavyweight boxing on Saturday night

Watch Chisora v Parker and Taylor v Jonas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or tap here for more information

Valerien Ismael's side face Preston at Deepdale on Saturday, before they host already-promoted Norwich at Oakwell on May 8.

Trending

preview image 1:51
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Rotherham last Saturday

The first legs of the play-off semi-finals will be held on May 17 with the second legs taking place on May 22, ahead of the Wembley final on May 29.

Also See:

The play-offs across the English Football League will be live on Sky Sports.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema