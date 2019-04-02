Leeds' Barry Douglas to miss rest of season

Injury has ended Barry Douglas' season prematurely

Leeds defender Barry Douglas has been ruled out for the remainder of the Championship side's promotion-chasing campaign.

The 29-year-old is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his medial knee ligament during Saturday's win at home to Millwall.

The Scotland international is expected to be sidelined for up to three months.

Douglas has made 27 appearances in his debut campaign at Elland Road, providing five assists to help the Peacocks to the automatic promotion places.

He joined the club last summer from Wolves on a three-year deal.

Leeds sit second in the table, five points behind leaders Norwich.