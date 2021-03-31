Rodrigo: Leeds United forward denies reports linking him with move away from Elland Road

Leeds United forward Rodrigo has taken to social media to deny rumours that he wants to leave the club.

Reports in Spain had claimed the 30-year-old, who arrived from Valencia last summer, was not happy in England.

After six years in La Liga, Rodrigo joined Leeds on a four-year deal for a club-record fee of £27m but has only scored three times in 20 appearances (12 starts) in the Premier League this season, struggling to make an impact in Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The striker suffered a groin injury against Leicester on January 31, and has featured just twice since.

In a post on Instagram, he said: "I'm not a person to comment on nonsense stories, however in this case I want to make it clear that stories about me wanting to leave Leeds and a bad relationship with Marcelo [Bielsa] are false.

"I am very sorry that some people try to misinform our fans - my feelings are the opposite.

"I am happy, focused and working hard to help with my teammates to end this great season in the best possible way. I love being at [Leeds United].

"I respect my coach and I identify with this club!"

The reports also suggested Rodrigo was unhappy at not playing centrally, where Patrick Bamford is the preferred option, and feared missing out on the Spain squad for Euro 2022.

He has made 25 appearances for his country and was included with the 2018 World Cup Squad in Russia, but was left out of Luis Enrique's most recent 2022 World Cup qualifying squad.

Leeds return to Premier League action on Saturday, with a home fixture against Sheffield United.