Leeds transfer news: Kristoffer Klaesson joins Premier League side from Valerenga on four-year deal

Leeds have signed goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Norwegian club Valerenga for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has passed a medical and signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Klaesson made more than 50 appearances for Valerenga after making his debut as an 18-year-old in June 2019.

He has also played nearly 40 times for Norway at age-group level, although he is yet to make his senior international debut.

Image: Leeds have made six singings this summer, including Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo

Klaesson will compete with Illan Meslier - who enjoyed an impressive first season in the Premier League - for Leeds' No 1 shirt.

His arrival follows the departure of previous No 2 Kiko Casilla, who joined Elche on loan earlier this month.

Klaesson becomes Leeds' sixth signing of the summer, following the purchases of Lewis Bate, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison, Sean McGurk and Amari Miller.

Leeds will be looking to build on their successful first campaign back in the Premier League after 16 years out of the top flight.

Marcelo Bielsa's team recorded a number of significant wins on their way to finishing ninth last season, including victories over Manchester City, Tottenham and Leicester.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

1:00 Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there, we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.