Luton edge closer to new stadium after planning permission granted for Newlands Park scheme

Luton have been playing at Kenilworth Road since 1905

Luton Town have received planning permission for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park, which will help finance their new stadium.

Luton Borough Council passed the planning application on Monday evening after a development committee meeting at Luton Town Hall.

The development includes new offices, shops, leisure facilities, restaurants, bars and a 300-bed hotel.

Luton, who are currently top of Sky Bet League One, were given planning permission to build a new 17,500 all-seater stadium in the town centre in January.

A Luton statement read: "In years to come, the 11th March 2019 will be remembered as one of the most important days in the entire history of Luton Town Football Club - as Luton Borough Council's development control committee determined that the plans for Newlands Park should be approved.

"This momentous decision comes two and a half years after the plans were submitted and following a rigorous period of scrutiny from the Council's planning department.

"We can now all look forward to a future in the state-of-the-art stadium at Power Court, a secure future will give us the best possible opportunity to compete at the highest level and a bright future for Luton, with the club's developments at the heart of the town's regeneration.

An artist's impression of Luton's proposed new stadium

"As well as the obvious benefits to the club, the developments will bring in the region of 10,000 jobs to Luton, and a much-needed boost to the local economy to the tune of £250m annually.

"The plans, which were revealed to the public in 2016 alongside the plans for the new Hatters stadium at Power Court, consist of new offices, retail, leisure facilities, restaurants and bars as well as a 300-bed hotel.

"The development will provide the people of Luton exciting new places to work, relax and play with easy access to the town centre, M1 and London Luton Airport.

"2020 Developments have already invested approximately £30m the land for the developments at Power Court and Newlands Park, demonstrating their absolute commitment to the Town, and the projects, which were the best supported in UK history with some 11,000 letters of support received by the local council for the two projects.

"Even with this evening's positive news, your support may still be required. In due course we will discover whether the Secretary of State will 'call-in' the Newlands Park project or if it has to go to a Judicial Review."