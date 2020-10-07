Anthony Knockaert: Nottingham Forest want Fulham midfielder on loan

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Fulham attacking midfielder Anthony Knockaert on loan following the appointment of Chris Hughton as boss.

Hughton, named Sabri Lamouchi's successor on Wednesday, managed Knockeart to great success at Brighton with the player part of the team that was promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

The 28-year-old joined Fulham from Brighton for £10m earlier this summer following a successful loan last season, in which he also helped the Whites gain promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

However, Knockaert has not featured in the Premier League for Fulham so far this season.

Image: Knockaert scored 27 goals under Chris Hughton at Brighton

That could allow the Frenchman to leave on loan back to the Championship, with the Premier League-to-EFL window open until October 16.

New Forest boss Hughton signed Knockaert from Belgian club Standard Liege in 2016 and he scored 27 goals in more than 130 appearances during their time together on the south coast.

Last season, he scored five goals in 39 appearances for Parker's Fulham, who were promoted when they beat local rivals Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley in August.