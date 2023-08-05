Morgan Gibbs-White says first England cap would be 'everything' if he were to make Gareth Southgate's squad

"It was an emotional moment."

But what was Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White talking about?

Gibbs-White has had what feels like a career's worth of memories in just a few months.

At the end of last season, Gibbs-White had a vital role in Nottingham Forest retaining their Premier League status for another season.

He then went on to win the U21 European Championships with an England team where he assisted three times and chipped in with a goal on their run to their first Euros win in almost 40 years.

An eventful few months but for Gibbs-White - the emotional moment he described is when he found out he was becoming a dad for the first time, with he and his partner expecting a baby later this year.

"It was an emotional moment, me and my missus weren't really ready for it - they say you're never ready until it happens!" Gibbs-White told Sky Sports News.

"It's an amazing feeling that you can't describe to anyone, it's like you found a new love."

England ambitions

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White is hoping to get a call-up to the England senior side

Gibbs-White finished last season in great form for Nottingham Forest and he carried on that momentum as he was a huge part in the England U21s that won the Euros in the summer.

The U21 title was Gibbs-White's second international tournament triumph with England having won U17 World Cup in 2017 with his current Forest boss Steve Cooper.

"It was a special, surreal moment - to go out there for a whole month away from family and friends… and to go through the whole tournament and win every single game - it was quite a surreal feeling and a special group of players," Gibbs-White said.

"I think on paper if you look at it, they should easily get to the final and win it but what surprised me the most was how together the team really was."

The smile Gibbs-White speaks with having won another medal with England is telling just how much he loves playing for his country and there will undoubtedly be calls for the midfielder to be called up to England's senior squad and with a European Championships coming up next summer.

Gibbs-White said: "Any kid's dream growing up is to play for their nation. That's still on my dream list but the only way I'll get into that team is by performing well for Forest so my main focus is to perform well here, staying focused and motivated and hopefully it comes."

"It would mean everything - getting a call-up… I'd probably shed a tear, it would be a special feeling for me, my missus and my family - they want it for me just as much as I want it."

Nottingham Forest & scoring more goals

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White says Nottingham Forest can have a good season

Forest as well as Gibbs-White will be looking to build on their Premier League survival, with the build-up to this season being much less hectic compared to last season where several players came in up until the end of the transfer window.

"It's way more of a settled squad, I feel like we know all each other very well - especially how we finished off last season in terms of fighting for each other, wanting to survive for each other," Gibbs-White said.

"I feel like it brought us a lot closer and the bond in this group is really good, if we can get it going this season - we can be a real force."

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White (right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring England's first goal during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship semi-final against Israel

Gibbs-White tallied five goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season in what was a breakthrough season for the midfielder, but as he looks to step up another level, there is one area of his game he would like to improve.

"I think you have to look back at last season, take the positives and continue with that and grow and make it better," Gibbs-White said.

"On a personal note, I want to get some more goals in my game - that's what I've been working on since I've been back - constantly shooting, constantly getting in different areas and shooting - that will be a massive thing for me - goals."

Nottingham Forest will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Arsenal on August 12.

Steve Cooper's side, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, will then host Sheffield United on August 19, before taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 26.

Forest travel to Newcastle on Boxing Day before ending the year with a home match against Manchester United on December 30.

Forest's final home game of the season comes against Chelsea on May 11. They then finish the season away to Burnley on May 19.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST FIXTURES