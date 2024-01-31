Giovanni Reyna: Nottingham Forest sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder on loan until the end of the season

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Giovanni Reyna on loan from Borussia Dortmund for the rest of this season.

The USA international has also extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2026.

Reyna will wear the number 20 shirt at the City Ground.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Rangers and Manchester City player Claudio Reyna, has made 121 appearances for the Bundesliga side since joining from New York City in 2019.

But Reyna has started just one Bundesliga match this season, playing the first half at Eintracht Frankfurt on October 29. He has also made 10 appearances as a substitute.

The last time Reyna played an entire Bundesliga game was in March 2022. He hasn't started two Bundesliga games in a row since August 2021.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sky Germany this month that Reyna was coming out of "a difficult time" with injury setbacks and that, given the amount of competition for places, he'd understand if Reyna was "a bit dissatisfied" with that.

Reyna is the first Forest signing for boss Nuno Espirito Santo as the club bid to secure their Premier League survival.

The winter transfer window is open and will close at 11pm in England and 11.30pm in Scotland on Thursday February 1.

To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on 1 September and 1 February respectively.

