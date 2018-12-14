Millwall News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Jake Cooper signs new long-term Millwall contract

Last Updated: 14/12/18 10:57am

Jake Cooper has signed a new deal with Millwall
Jake Cooper has signed a new deal with Millwall

Millwall defender Jake Cooper has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Cooper has been an ever-present for Neil Harris' side in the Sky Bet Championship this season, playing every minute of the league campaign to date.

The 23-year-old defender came through the Reading academy before arriving at The Den on loan in January 2017.
2:03
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Hull
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Hull

Cooper was a regular as Millwall secured promotion from League One in 2016/17 via the play-offs to earn himself a permanent deal.

He was named the club's Young Player of the Year last season after playing 38 times in the league, playing a key role as the Lions embarked on a 17-match unbeaten run as they finished eighth in the Championship.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK