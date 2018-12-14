Jake Cooper signs new long-term Millwall contract
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 14/12/18 10:57am
Millwall defender Jake Cooper has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
Cooper has been an ever-present for Neil Harris' side in the Sky Bet Championship this season, playing every minute of the league campaign to date.
The 23-year-old defender came through the Reading academy before arriving at The Den on loan in January 2017.
#Millwall Football Club is delighted to confirm that Jake Cooper has signed a new long-term contract at The Den pic.twitter.com/nk0TNH5vnN— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) December 14, 2018
Cooper was a regular as Millwall secured promotion from League One in 2016/17 via the play-offs to earn himself a permanent deal.
He was named the club's Young Player of the Year last season after playing 38 times in the league, playing a key role as the Lions embarked on a 17-match unbeaten run as they finished eighth in the Championship.