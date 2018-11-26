Northampton defender Leon Barnett retires due to heart condition

1:41 Northampton defender Leon Barnett says he remains positive after being diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition. Pictures: Northampton Town Northampton defender Leon Barnett says he remains positive after being diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition. Pictures: Northampton Town

Northampton Town defender Leon Barnett has been advised to retire from football because of a heart condition.

The 32-year-old has been diagnosed with a condition that, according to professional medical opinion, would make it unsafe for him to continue training and playing.

Barnett first noticed the issue during an away game at Wycombe Wanderers and doctors said he was lucky not to have collapsed after monitoring a heart rate of just under 300 beats per minute during a second episode against Bury.

Speaking to the club, Barnett said: "It is tough and I didn't really know what to expect [when it was diagnosed]. I am very fortunate that they found it and have handled it well. It was a shock but it could have been a lot worse.

"It is not the end of your dream, but something you enjoy doing every day. I am a positive person so I will look back positively. Now I want to give back what I have learned."

Barnett played in the Premier League with Norwich

"We are all devastated for Leon," manager Keith Curle said. "Leon had been having some issues but after a reaction in the Bury game we knew something wasn't right, so we sent him for further testing.

"The medical team made the correct decision to stop all activity, and after testing and second and third opinions, for his own health and safety, Leon has been advised to retire.

"It is very sad news. Leon is not just a good player, but an important figure off the pitch too. However, far more importantly for Leon and his family, is that this has been diagnosed now and he is fit and well."

Barnett started his professional career at Luton before spells with West Brom, Norwich, Wigan, Bury and Northampton.