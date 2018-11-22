Huddersfield's David Wagner prioritises win against Wolves over exiting bottom three

0:40 David Wagner says Huddersfield's main focus is on securing their next Premier League win rather then getting out of the relegation zone. David Wagner says Huddersfield's main focus is on securing their next Premier League win rather then getting out of the relegation zone.

David Wagner says his biggest priority is picking up another Premier League victory rather than Huddersfield getting out of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield have picked up four points from their last two games, including their first league win of the campaign against Fulham and will aim to go a third game unbeaten when they visit Wolves on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Wagner, whose side escaped relegation after their penultimate league fixture last season, sit second bottom in the table with seven points but the German is focused on their immediate objectives.

"The bottom three is not the main focus for me," Wagner said.

"Psychologically every win brings you forward, big steps forward. If you can do it two times out of three it would be great. But beforehand we have a lot of work to do.

David Wagner took his squad who weren't on international duty to Marbella for a training camp

"We have to bring everyone, after the international break, into the best physical shape - some have to recover a little more and some need more training.

"Then we have to create an idea how we can really cause them some problems."

The Terriers ended their home goalscoring drought, which had lasted since April, to an end earlier this month but, despite the club's struggle, Wagner is not allowing his concerns to drift to transfer targets just yet.

Huddersfield picked up their first win of the season against Fulham earlier this month

"For me it isn't as simple to say we haven't scored a lot of goals [so] we need another goalscorer. 'Buy him, pay whatever it costs and then you will be safe', because this is not how it works in our club," he said.

"I started a few weeks ago to have my eye on the market, of course. It is important you are prepared for the window but in general everything you think about today, in six weeks could be totally different.

"This is why my main focus is not on the window, it is only about how we can collect the next points against Wolves.

"They are not a normal promoted team. They are on a different level to the teams which got promoted in the past - and we were one!" David Wagner on Wolves

"Anything else makes no sense. We will see what happens in the next six weeks and what make sense. It only makes sense to be focused on the opponents rather than the window."

Wagner says he has been impressed by Wolves' organisation and Nuno Espirito Santo's consistency of selection since their return to the top tier, despite the club failing to register a win in their last four matches.

"They are not a normal promoted team. They are on a different level to the teams which got promoted in the past - and we were one!" he added.

Wolves picked up a point against Arsenal before the international break

"They invested money but they have done it smart. They play very well, have a good idea, are very consistent in their personnel.

"They got promoted by nine points and were able to transform their form and quality into the Premier League. They have done well so far."