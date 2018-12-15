Huddersfield warn fans that discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated

Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle has stressed discriminatory behaviour and attitudes are not welcome at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Huddersfield Town LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claimed that during the 1-0 home loss to Brighton on December 1, homophobic chanting was aimed at the Seagulls' travelling fans.

The West Yorkshire club launched an investigation, saying any fans found to have been involved in the abuse would be banned from the ground.

David Wagner says abusive fans will be punished

Hoyle said in the programme for Saturday's home game against Newcastle: "We've seen a few examples of discriminatory behaviour recently in a football environment, including an alleged incident at our ground in our most recent home fixture.

"I want to take this opportunity to make this as clear as possible; discriminatory behaviour and attitudes are not welcome here.

"I'm so, so proud of how welcoming a club Huddersfield Town has been during my time not just as chairman, but as a fan, and the archaic attitudes of a select few cannot be allowed to affect this."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner said after the game against Brighton that fans who allegedly chanted homophobic abuse are "not welcome" and will be punished strongly.

He said: "I hadn't heard it during the game, but I'm aware of the reports and we will be very strong with it.

"We will make sure no one is welcome who has thoughts like this and like in the past, we as a club will be strong and deal with it very strongly. The investigations are open."