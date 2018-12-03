David Wagner says homophobic Huddersfield fans will be punished

0:34 David Wagner says homophobia is not welcome at Huddersfield David Wagner says homophobia is not welcome at Huddersfield

David Wagner says the Huddersfield fans allegedly chanting homophobic abuse at Brighton fans on Saturday are "not welcome" and will be punished strongly.

Huddersfield have said they will issue banning orders to fans proven to have partaken in such chanting.

Brighton are also understood to be aware of the allegations and considering a response.

0:17 Premier League clubs showed their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign on Saturday Premier League clubs showed their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign on Saturday

Wagner, speaking on Monday, said: "I hadn't heard it during the game, but I'm aware of the reports and we will be very strong with it.

"We will make sure no one is welcome who has thoughts like this and like in the past we as a club will be strong and deal with it very strongly. The investigations are open."

Sky Sports News understands the FA will "seek observations" from the club after their own LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claimed the Brighton fans were subjected to homophobic abuse by a section of the home crowd.

2:57 Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League. Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League.

The FA, when seeking observations initially, wants to find out whether Huddersfield are aware of what happened and what their initial response is before deciding on further action if deemed necessary.

In a statement, Huddersfield said: "The club is aware of reports of homophobic abuse at yesterday's game against Brighton.

"This is not something that Huddersfield Town will allow or accept. It is totally abhorrent and an affront to the overwhelming majority of the club's fantastic supporters.

"Officials at the club will do all they can to identify any individuals involved, who will face banning orders if proven.

"Huddersfield Town is extremely proud of its reputation as an inclusive club and the behaviour of a few individuals will not be allowed to tarnish this."