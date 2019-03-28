Jan Siewert plays down Huddersfield's potential Premier League relegation

0:56 Jan Siewert says he is not thinking about the possibility of relegation Jan Siewert says he is not thinking about the possibility of relegation

Huddersfield's potential Premier League relegation on Saturday is not important and the club are focused on beating Crystal Palace, says Jan Siewert.

Huddersfield will be relegated if they lose at Crystal Palace coupled with wins for both Southampton and Burnley, who play Brighton away and Wolves at home respectively.

The Terriers surrendered a 3-1 lead at West Ham last time out to lose 4-3 at the London Stadium in what was their 23rd top-flight defeat of the season - a result which leaves them rock bottom on 14 points.

Head coach Siewert, however, insists that his side are focused on Saturday's trip to Selhurst Park to face 14th-placed Palace.

"No (we are not thinking about relegation)," he said. "Nothing has changed for us. We have a game this weekend and we're preparing to go and try to win.

"Why would we talk about something which is not important in terms of the next game?

"Of course we have a long-term view, both as a club and me as a manager, but the focus is on the next opponent.

"Crystal Palace are a very quick team. They can play in several different shapes and ways and we have to be aware of that."

Huddersfield will be without winger Adama Diakhaby on Saturday as well as defender Demeaco Duhaney, while United States international Danny Williams is available for selection.

"We only have two players who are not fit for the weekend; Adama Diakhaby and Demeaco Duhaney. Everyone else has a chance for the weekend," Siewert added.

"I spoke with Danny Williams this morning. His injuries are in the past now. He's had two good weeks on the pitch. He's a good character in the dressing room, too. We will see how we can use him moving forward."

Reflecting on the 4-3 defeat at West Ham, Siewert said that his side will only take the positives from the match they were winning 3-2 until the 84th minute when Javier Hernandez scored twice to steal victory for the hosts.

"It was good to score three goals," he said. "It had been a long time since we last scored three goals. It was positive to go there and be leading until the end. It was a good performance from our side."