Isaac Mbenza joins Huddersfield on a two-year permanent deal

Isaac Mbenza joins Huddersfield on two-year deal

Huddersfield have signed winger Isaac Mbenza on a permanent transfer following an initial loan spell last season.

Belgium U21 international Mbenza joins Huddersfield from Montpellier on a two-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Mbenza made 22 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring his first goal for the club in Huddersfield's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United in May.

The winger featured in all three games for Belgium in the European U21 Championship last month and is due to link up with Huddersfield for pre-season training next week.

Meanwhile, the Terriers have also completed the signing of defender Herbert Bockhorn on a permanent transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Huddersfield have signed full-back Herbert Bockhorn from Borussia Dortmund

The 24-year-old right-back joins for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

Herbert is well known to Town's head coach Jan Siewert, having worked under the German with Dortmund reserves for two seasons.

