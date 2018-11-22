Chris Hughton plays down talk of Brighton exit for Jurgen Locadia

0:53 Brighton manager Chris Hughton played down comments from Jurgen Locadia, who revealed he is considering a move away from the club. Brighton manager Chris Hughton played down comments from Jurgen Locadia, who revealed he is considering a move away from the club.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he has spoken to Jurgen Locadia about his future at the club and thinks the Dutchman’s comments about leaving were “taken out of proportion”.

Locadia, who joined the Seagulls for a then club-record fee of £14.1m from PSV in January this year, has struggled to settle at the Premier League club.

The 25-year-old is yet to find the net in eight Premier League games this season, with all but one of those appearances coming from the bench.

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf while on international duty last week, Locadia outlined his frustrations over a lack of game time and said he has not had the chance "to show what I am worth".

When asked about Locadia's comments, Hughton said: "I have spoken to Jurgen and there is no doubt the comments that he made were taken out of proportion.

"That doesn't escape the fact that he would like to play more. We expect every player that is not playing so much to think the exact same way.

"I have no problems with his views. He is a very good individual, he trains well and the most important thing is he is very motivated to play here.

"Any talk of players who are not playing that they are desperate to play games, I would expect everybody to say that."

Brighton could also face the challenge of holding on to promising young striker Aaron Connolly. Sky Sports News understands Hoffenheim are tracking the 18-year-old as the German club continue their model of scouting Premier League prospects not currently getting first-team football.