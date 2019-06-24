Leandro Trossard agrees terms with Brighton

Genk winger Leandro Trossard is set to join Brighton

Genk winger Leandro Trossard has agreed terms with Brighton on a five-year deal, Sky Sports News understands.

The 24-year-old is travelling to England and will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of completing his £18m switch to the Amex Stadium.

Trossard will become Graham Potter's second signing as Brighton manager after they finalised the transfer of centre-back Matt Clarke from League One side Portsmouth on Saturday.

He captained Genk to their fourth Belgian league title last season, scoring 22 goals and registering 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Trossard is yet to be capped at senior level for Belgium despite being called up multiple times by Roberto Martinez, but he has featured for his country at all youth age group