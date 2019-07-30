Markus Suttner joins Fortuna Dusseldorf from Brighton

Markus Suttner originally joined Brighton in 2017 from Ingolstadt

Austrian defender Markus Suttner has left Brighton to join Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to the German club, making seven appearances and scoring once.

Suttner arrived at Brighton from FC Ingolstadt in July 2017, and went on to make 17 appearances during his debut season in England.

The Austrian played once for the Seagulls in 2018/19, after featuring in the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton in August, before leaving in January.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.