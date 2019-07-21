Anthony Knockaert joins Fulham on season-long loan from Brighton

Anthony Knockaert will try to help Fulham's promotion push next season

Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert has joined Fulham on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move for an agreed undisclosed fee.

Knockaert joined Brighton from Belgian side Standard Liege in January 2016 and played a key part in getting them promoted in the 2016/17 season, when he was named the EFL Player of the Season.

Welcome to Fulham, Anthony Knockaert! 🖊️#TOTALKNOCKAERT — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 21, 2019

The 27-year-old scored 27 goals in 159 games for the Seagulls and is now keen to help Fulham return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

"It feels amazing to be here, I feel really welcome already," Knockaert told Fulham's official website.

"It just feels great to get this done and for me to be a Fulham player. I can't wait to get started and obviously help the club achieve its goal.

"The goal is to get back to the Premier League where Fulham belongs. I have come here with the clear intention to get promoted and I want to help in any way that I can."

Brighton head coach Graham Potter admitted the move is positive for them and the player.

"The move is a good one for the club and Anthony. The wide positions are areas in which we have a lot of competition within the squad," he told Brighton's official website.

"I've only worked with Anthony for a short period of time, but that's been a pleasure and he's been very professional and hardworking throughout pre-season."

Fulham begin their Sky Bet Championship season away to Barnsley on August 3.

