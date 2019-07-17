Jean Michael Seri close to Fulham exit for Galatasaray

Jean Michael Seri in action for Fulham

Fulham are close to agreeing a deal for Jean Michael Seri to join Galatasaray on loan with an option to buy, Sky Sports News understands.

Napoli, Roma and AC Milan have also been linked with the Ivory Coast international, who signed for Fulham from Nice last summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

But Seri endured a difficult season, registering just three assists and one goal in 32 Premier League appearances.

Since their relegation to the Championship, Fulham have signed Martell Taylor-Crossdale following the expiry of his Chelsea contract and brought in Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a season-long loan.

Fulham are also in talks to sign Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda, Sky Sports News understands, while Aleksandar Mitrovic signed a five-year contract extension earlier in July.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has committed his future to Fulham

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.