Graham Potter insists Brighton won't deviate from playing 'identity'

Brighton manager Graham Potter insists his side will not deviate from their "identity" of play despite a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

Potter, who signed a new two-year contract extension until 2025 last month, has earned plaudits with his possession-based approach, but the club had won more points at the same stage of last season under predecessor Chris Hughton.

Brighton began December with a historic maiden away victory at Arsenal but Potter says his squad must turn performances into points after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Boxing Day left them two points above the relegation zone.

Graham Potter's side last won at home against Norwich on November 2

Ahead of hosting Bournemouth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, Potter said: "I think [with] all the games in the Premier League, the next game is the most important.

"It is a big game, we know that. Our challenge is [that] we have had some good performances [but] we haven't had the points that we think we should have had.

"Then you are left with the situation you are in the league table and the points tally.

"You have to carry on with what you are doing, your beliefs, your identity [and] how you want to play and do it better. That is the focus for us in the next game."

Brighton took the lead against Tottenham through Adam Webster before suffering defeat

Potter is without a home league win since November 2 and Brighton's success against Arsenal is their only victory in their last nine league games.

Brighton sit level on points with fellow south coast club Bournemouth and Potter is aware of the importance of a fast start against Eddie Howe's side after labouring to a 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield United last weekend.

"I am hoping that we can play better, because ultimately that is our responsibility," he said.

"The crowd have been really supportive to us and they have been fantastic. We have to give them something of course that is the challenge. I would say the opposition aren't going to come and make that easy, whoever it is.

"We have to understand that where we are in the hierarchy of football, every game in the Premier League, every point, every win is hard fought. We have to be ready to fight together for that on Saturday."