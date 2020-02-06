Graham Potter says Brighton are 'wary' of Watford threat

Brighton sit 15th in the Premier League table, three points clear of Watford in 19th

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says his side are aware of the threat Watford pose when the two teams face each other on Saturday.

Brighton take on a Watford team rejuvenated under Nigel Pearson but still in the relegation zone and winless in their last three games.

Potter's side twice came from behind to draw 3-3 at relegation rivals West Ham last weekend but the Seagulls are yet to record a win in 2020.

"Nigel Pearson has come in and steadied the ship and used the quality that's there," said Potter.

"Don't forget this is a team that finished in the top half of the Premier League last year and were FA Cup finalists.

"So when you look through their side and look at the players and quality they have, we know it will be a tough game.

"We would like a win and we're in that position where everybody needs wins - it's that kind of season."

Potter happy with Murray and Propper new deals

Glenn Murray scored his first Premier League goal of the season at West Ham on Saturday

The Brighton head coach also expressed his delight at players Glenn Murray and Davy Propper signing new deals this week that keeps them at the club until June 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Murray, whose deal had been set to expire in the summer, has scored 111 goals in 278 games across two spells at the club but the 36-year-old has only managed four league starts this season.

"I'm delighted for them, delighted for the club, it's good news," Potter added.

"Glenn has been really good to work with, really enjoyed his professionalism and how he goes about his job. It's nice for the group that he's around for this year and for next.

"It's important to have his experience and know-how during this important part of the season.

"Propper has been consistently good for us all season, he's improved a lot. I like how he plays and he's an important player for us."

"I can spend longer talking about transfers"

Premier League clubs on Thursday voted at a shareholders' meeting to change their summer transfer window to bring it back in line with the rest of Europe.

It means this summer's transfer window will close on September 1 at 5pm for Premier League clubs and no longer a day before the start of the new season.

"It means I can spend longer talking about transfers, of course I'm delighted about that," joked Potter.

"Is what it is, I'm not personally for it but we'll have to adapt."