Jack Wilshere says his Bournemouth future is undecided with deal set to expire this summer

Jack Wilshere says his Bournemouth future is undecided with his short-term deal set to expire at the end of June and feels there are "positives" to take from their season, despite the Cherries failing to return to the Premier League.

After his release by West Ham at the end of last summer's transfer window, Wilshere re-joined Bournemouth for a second spell at the Vitality Stadium in January and helped the club reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Wilshere, 29, made 17 appearances under previous manager Jason Tindall and current boss Jonathan Woodgate - with the former Arsenal midfielder scoring in games against Birmingham City and Crawley Town.

Bournemouth were defeated 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off semi-finals against Brentford as the Cherries failed to bounce back to the Premier League at their first attempt following relegation last season.

Wilshere, who came off the bench for a cameo appearance in the 1-0 first-leg victory and was an unused substitute in the reverse tie, expressed disappointment with the club's inability to return to the top-flight and admitted his future remains unclear following the end of the Cherries' season.

Wilshere wrote in an Instagram post: "Thank you to everyone @officialafcb for the last five months. My team-mates, All the staff and especially the fans.

"You were amazing last time and continued to support me this time. Being honest, I don't know if this is the end. The coming weeks will tell.

2:04 Highlights of the Championship play-off semi-final 2nd leg between Brentford and Bournemouth

"Unfortunately we didn't reach our goal of promotion but there is plenty of positives and experience to take into next year to get this club back where it belongs! Have a good summer."

Wilshere's career has been blighted by successive injuries but he has remained fit for the duration of his second stint at Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Woodgate was appointed on a contract as head coach until the end of the campaign following a temporary spell in charge and the 41-year-old's future also remains undecided after Bournemouth stopped short of joining Norwich and Watford back in the Premier League.