Scott Parker: Bournemouth monitoring Fulham head coach

Bournemouth are monitoring Scott Parker's situation at Fulham but there has been no approach from any club for the head coach.

As it stands, any potential move for the 40-year-old is complicated by compensation and severance pay with a club having to pay up the remainder of his Fulham contract if they wanted to employ him.

However, a club would avoid a compensation payout if Parker was sacked from his post or resigned from his position.

If he resigned, he would forgo the severance pay he would be due from Fulham.

A third alternative would be a mutual parting of ways whereby Fulham would not pay Parker his full severance pay but a portion of it instead.

Championship side Bournemouth are currently looking for a new manager with Jonathan Woodgate only being placed in temporary charge until the end of the season after the sacking of Jason Tindall in February.

But with Woodgate's contract set to expire on June 30, he admitted he was unsure what his future held after Bournemouth's play-off defeat to Brentford, saying: "It's been a crazy few months - at the end of the day it's not my decision."

If Parker was available, Bournemouth would be keen to speak to him and have been monitoring him and his progress as a head coach for a number of years.