Nicolo Zaniolo: Bournemouth turned down by Roma forward leaving Italian club 'furious'

Nicolo Zaniolo has turned down a move to Bournemouth, reports Sky in Italy, leaving the player's parent club Roma "furious".

Bournemouth representatives travelled to the Italian capital by private jet to try and convince him to join the Cherries, but were already conscious of his desire to continue playing European football.

Zaniolo has rejected the offer, which would have included a significant pay rise.

Roma are said to be furious about it and reserve the right to implement disciplinary measures against him.

Zaniolo has been a target for both Tottenham and AC Milan this month, with the two sides set to face each other in the Champions League last 16.

Spurs want to sign Zaniolo on loan, while Sky in Italy understands AC Milan have asked for 24 hours to discuss whether they can raise their offer for Zaniolo beyond £17.6m towards the £26.4m Roma are asking for.

Zaniolo, who was dropped from the Roma squad at the weekend, has scored twice in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Image: Bournemouth's new signing Antoine Semenyo

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have completed the £10.5m transfer of striker Antoine Semenyo from Bristol City, beating off late competition from Crystal Palace.

The Cherries will pay a £9m fee plus £1.5m in add-ons for Semenyo, who has scored eight Championship goals for Bristol City this season.

The 23-year-old joins the Premier League side on a four-and-a-half-year deal, with the club retaining an option of a further year.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.