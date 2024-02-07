Ivan Toney: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits striker 'will probably be sold this summer'

Ivan Toney "will probably be sold this summer", Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted.

Toney recently returned to action after serving an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of the FA's rules for betting on football.

His comeback took place amid speculation over his Brentford future, with the England international on the radar of a number of top clubs across Europe and the Premier League, including Chelsea, while Arsenal are also reported to be keen, but the west London club kept hold of their talisman in the January transfer window.

However, interest in Toney is set to ramp up again at the end of the season and Frank has admitted the 27-year-old is likely to leave Brentford this summer

"It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer," Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet.

"We also know what he is worth. I don't think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

"He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

"This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren't a lot of clubs that will be interested in him."

How much will Toney cost?

Back in November, Sky Sports News reported Brentford valued Toney at £100m, with reports of a £50m-£60m fee meeting with derision in the club's boardroom.

It reiterated Frank's valuation, with the Dane stating last summer that he believed Toney to be worth £100m.

Frank said: "£100m plus?... What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20-plus goals? And this is 20 goals for a mid-table club. What can he do in a bigger club?"

Toney: 'I'd like to play for a top club'

Toney reiterated his desire to play for a "top club competing for trophies" in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports ahead of his return to football last month.

He told Sky Sports: "You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it's obvious I want to play for a top club.

"Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles. Whether it's this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?

"But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch, and let the background work take care of itself."

