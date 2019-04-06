Walsall sack manager Dean Keates after Oxford defeat

Keates' Walsall had lost five games in a row prior to his dismissal

Walsall have sacked manager Dean Keates following a 3-1 defeat at home to Oxford United.

The 40-year-old spent 13 months as manager at the Bescot Stadium, but five straight defeats had seen his side slip into the League One relegation places, a point from safety.

Keates, who began his playing career with the Saddlers and made over 200 appearances for the club, has also managed Wrexham.

A club statement said: "Walsall Football Club have tonight parted company with manager Dean Keates with immediate effect.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Dean for all his hard work and dedication during his time with the Saddlers and wish him well for the future."

Walsall have five games left to try and secure League One survival, starting away to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.