Shrewsbury close to appointing Sam Ricketts as manager

Former Wales international Sam Ricketts is currently in charge of National League side Wrexham

Shrewsbury are close to appointing Sam Ricketts as their new manager, according to Sky sources.

The Sky Bet League One side have been searching for a manager since sacking John Askey in November.

Ricketts is the current manager of National League side Wrexham, but was told to stay away from the club's FA Cup second-round tie against Newport on Saturday.

"In view of the speculation surrounding the future of our first team manager Sam Ricketts, Wrexham AFC felt it is not appropriate for him to attend this evening's game," a Wrexham statement read.

"We will seek to clarify Sam's future as Wrexham AFC manager as soon as is possible.

"Graham Barrow, Jussi Jaaskelainen and Carl Darlington will take charge of tonight's second-round tie."

Shrewsbury, who currently sit 15th in League One, host Scunthorpe in the FA Cup second round on Sunday.