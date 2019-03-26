Che Adams, Teemu Pukki and Billy Sharp nominated for Championship Player of the Season award

Che Adams is among the nominees for Championship Player of the Season

Che Adams, Teemu Pukki and Billy Sharp have been nominated for the 2018/19 Championship Player of the Season award.

The trio occupy the top three positions in the Sky Bet Championship goalscorers table, finding the back of the net 67 times between them so far this campaign.

Adams has 21 goals for Birmingham this season, comfortably beating his previous best of 11 for Sheffield United during the 2015/16 campaign.

Pukki has enjoyed a prolific debut campaign with Norwich, with his 24 goals helping the Canaries to the top of the table.

Sharp's 22 goals have helped Sheffield United to second place in the league. The 33-year-old also became the leading goalscorer in EFL history when he scored his 220th goal earlier this season.

The EFL has also announced the nominees for the Young Player of the Season. The award covers all three divisions, and will be contested by Derby winger Harry Wilson, Luton defender James Justin and Norwich defender Max Aarons.

The three contenders for League One Player of the Season are Doncaster striker John Marquis, Luton striker James Collins and Sunderland's Aiden McGeady.

Teemu Pukki has been key to Norwich's push for a return to the Premier League

The three players shortlisted for the League Two award are Bury midfielders Danny Mayor and Jay O'Shea and Tranmere striker James Norwood.

The awards evening will take place in London on April 7. The EFL Team of the Season will be revealed on the night.

EFL Awards Shortlist

Championship Player of the Season

Che Adams (Birmingham), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United)

League One Player of the Season

John Marquis (Doncaster), James Collins (Luton), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)

League Two Player of the Season

Danny Mayor (Bury), Jay O'Shea (Bury), James Norwood (Tranmere)

Young Player of the Season

Harry Wilson (Derby), James Justin (Luton), Max Aarons (Norwich)

Championship Team of the Season

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Reece James (Wigan), Max Aarons (Norwich), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Jarrod Bowen (Hull), Che Adams (Birmingham), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Teemu Pukki (Norwich)

Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)

League One Team of the Season

Adam Davies (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton), Jack Stacey (Luton), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Herbie Kane (Doncaster), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley), Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster)

Manager: Daniel Stendel (Barnsley)

League Two Team of the Season

Joe Day (Newport), Mal Benning (Mansfield), Jason Shackell (Lincoln), Krystian Pearce (Mansfield), George Edmundson (Oldham), Jay O'Shea (Bury), Michael Bostwick (Lincoln), Danny Mayor (Bury), James Norwood (Tranmere), Tyler Walker (Mansfield), Chris Hamilton (Mansfield)

Manager: Ryan Lowe (Bury)