Livingston: Scottish Premiership 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Livingston's Scottish Premiership campaign kicks off against Rangers on July 30 in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Livi, who finished seventh last season, host the Gers at Almondvale on the opening day of the season before a trip to Dundee United on August 6.

David Martindale's side then have a home game against Hibernian on August 13, prior to visiting Motherwell the following weekend.

Livi's last game before the winter break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is at Hearts on November 12.

Martindale will take his side to Dundee United for the final game before the split.

After their opening day visit from Rangers, Livi head to Ibrox on October 22 before welcoming the Glasgow side back to Almondvale on February 18.

Livi first play champions Celtic on September 10 in Glasgow, before hosting the Hoops on October 29. Livi face another trip to Celtic Park on February 1.

All fixtures subject to change.

July

30: Rangers (h)

August

6: Dundee United (a)

13: Hibernian (h)

20: Motherwell (a)

27: Aberdeen (a)

September

3: Hearts (h)

10: Celtic (a)

17: Kilmarnock (h)

October

1: St Mirren (a)

8: Ross County (h)

15 St Johnstone (h)

22: Rangers (a)

29: Celtic (h)

November

5 Kilmarnock (a)

9: Aberdeen (h)

12: Hearts (a)

December

17: Dundee United

24: Hibernian (a)

28: St Mirren (h)

January

2: Motherwell (h)

7: Ross County (a)

14: St Johnstone (a)

28: Hearts (h)

February

1: Celtic (a)

4: Kilmarnock (h)

18: Rangers (h)

25: Aberdeen (a)

March

4: Hibernian (h)

18: Ross County (h)

April

1: St Mirren (a)

8: Motherwell (a)

15: St Johnstone (h)

22: Dundee United (a)

The Scottish Premiership season will begin on the weekend of July 30/31.

It will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises to be another exciting season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another "gripping" season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

"We've enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It's been a great partnership, we've seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we've developed that partnership with Sky.

"We're very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game and we're really looking forward to Sky Sports again exclusively presenting the cinch Premiership live again next season.

"There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

Image: Elite women's football in Scotland is now part of the SPFL

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."

'We wanted to get it right with VAR'

Image: VAR will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership during the 2022/23 season

Video Assistant Referees will be introduced in the Scottish Premiership from the middle of the new season.

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs voted on the proposal with 41 in favour and the technology will be implemented after December's World Cup in Qatar.

Doncaster said: "We were keen not to be early adopters of this technology. We've seen some of the teething problems that its introduction has caused in some other leagues so we were keen to ensure we took advantage of the learnings from those leagues before we implemented it in Scotland.

"We're not quite ready to launch at the start of the season but, in partnership with the Scottish FA, we're very hopeful that VAR will launch partway through the season and hopefully achieve less controversy than perhaps we've seen in recent seasons.

"It's a difficult job that the referees have so any support that they can have I'm sure will be appreciated."