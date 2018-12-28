Hibernian and Hearts call for calm ahead of Edinburgh derby

0:47 Neil Lennon was struck by a coin in Hibernian's 0-0 draw with Hearts in the Edinburgh derby Neil Lennon was struck by a coin in Hibernian's 0-0 draw with Hearts in the Edinburgh derby

Hibs and Hearts bosses have joined together to condemn "unacceptable" behaviour ahead of the Edinburgh derby.

Hibs trail fifth-placed Hearts by four points heading into Saturday's encounter - the first since the Halloween meeting at Tynecastle descended into ugly scenes.

The clubs jointly denounced the behaviour of some fans after the match, which saw Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal punched by a Hibs fan, and Hibs manager Neil Lennon struck by a coin.

Hearts goalkeeper Zdnek Zlamal tries to recover the ball from Hibernian fans

Now Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster and Hearts owner Ann Budge have made another show of solidarity.

"We have met [since] and we did a joint statement directly after the game and I think we both understand what unacceptable conduct is," said Dempster.

"I think both clubs have dealt with that situation as well as we possibly could and as well as anybody would expect us to.

0:37 Neil Lennon says Hibernian have been given procedural advice from the police ahead of Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts. Neil Lennon says Hibernian have been given procedural advice from the police ahead of Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts.

"It is important when people come to stadiums, that they enjoy themselves and that they are safe but the vast majority of the time they do enjoy themselves and they are safe, so we are working towards that same end again."

Budge added: "For sure there were a couple of flashpoints in that game, but otherwise it was to some extent a typical derby, a hard fought game of football with some unacceptable flashpoints.

"I think we have to keep it in perspective, it's also the first time anything like that has happened for a very long time.

"I'm not underestimating it at all, or understating that it was unacceptable, but let's get a bit of balance in here.

Hibernian vs Hearts Live on

"We both feel very, very strongly we need two strong clubs, we need two sets of supporters, all of whom are proud of Edinburgh and that's really what we've been promoting for the last four and a half years since I've been in football."

After the last meeting Lennon - a former Northern Ireland international - hit back at claims he incited the attack against him saying Scottish football had a major problem with anti-Irish racism.

Lennon has confirmed Hibernian have been given advice from the police ahead of the Saturday evening kick-off live on Sky Sports, while Hearts Craig Levein has also called for no repeat of the off-field violence.

However, both clubs have made a point of not making special mention about behaviour in the build-up.

Hearts manager Craig Levein consoles Hibernian manager Neil Lennon after he was struct by an object from the crowd

"I don't think we specifically need to remind anyone," said Budge.

"I'm sure Hibs is the same, I know I talk to my staff, my managers, everybody regularly and we all know what's accepted and what kind of behaviour is acceptable."

"We have a lot in common," added Dempster, "We share a lot. we share this wonderful city, we share families so its incumbent upon us to show that we respect that, and show that solidarity.

"My message is to enjoy that atmosphere, everybody's got a bit of Christmas cheer. I'm sure we'll see a competitive game of football, that's what we want."