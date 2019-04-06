Three men arrested for disorder at Edinburgh derby, Police Scotland confirm

Hibernian’s Darren McGregor looks on as a smoke bomb is let off behind him

Three men were arrested at Saturday's game between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle Park for disorder offences, Police Scotland have confirmed.

Hibs came from behind to win 2-1 over their city rivals thanks to two goals from Daryl Horgan, after Peter Haring had opened the scoring.

However, the game was marred by objects being thrown onto the pitch, including a coconut, and flares being set off in the crowd.

Hibernian’s Ofir Marciano

A Police Scotland statement said: "Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged disorder related offences within the stadium including the use of pyrotechnic devices.

"Inquiries into a number of acts of disorder during the match are ongoing."

While Horgan was celebrating his first goal, a coconut was thrown from the crowd onto the pitch.