Scott Brown the only Celtic leader left, says former Rangers striker Kris Boyd

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Scott Brown is the only leader left in the Celtic dressing room.

The Old Firm game is live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday, with Rangers the favourites for the first time in a long time.

Boyd, who won six trophies during his time at Ibrox, says that is down to Celtic's lack of shrewd spending during the transfer window, and that Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien - who arrived over the summer - have "weakened" the Scottish Premiership champions.

"It's well documented; the money that they've received for transfers, the money that they've received for winning leagues and going far in European competitions, getting to the group stages," Boyd said on Soccer Saturday.

"The transfer fees are the big one and it doesn't look as if they are spending them, or if they have, they've taken a punt once again in trying to hit the jackpot with a few signings.

"Bolingoli has come in at left-back and Jullien the centre half, they might turn out to be terrific additions further down the line but right now it does look as if they have weakened Celtic.

"They've lost a lot of leaders, especially from last year when you take people like Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata leaving. So I think if you were a Celtic fan you would be worried; you're losing a lot of your leaders in the dressing room.

"Fixtures like this, that's why you've got so many [leaders] there. Looking at it, only Scott Brown is one of those guys you would say is a leader.

"There are some excellent players in there - [James] Forrest, [Callum] McGregor - but they're not guys who are going to go around bawling and shouting and trying to drag you with them."

Boyd says he is expecting a closely-fought Glasgow Derby, and hopes that it will be played in the right spirit.

"Rangers have started the season very well, but so have Celtic - they've only lost one game in Europe. It's got the makings of what could be an excellent game here tomorrow at Ibrox.

"I hope come Monday morning, we are speaking about this game for the right reasons because there's a lot of times in recent years especially that we've been speaking about other things."

