Livingston 2-0 Celtic: 10-man Bhoys suffer first league defeat of season

Lyndon Dykes scored Livingston's second goal against Celtic

Second-half goals from Scott Robinson and Lyndon Dykes saw Livingston stun 10-man Celtic 2-0.

Celtic's unbeaten start was ended by a Livingston side who outfought and outplayed their visitors - and their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership may be gone by the end of the day too, with Rangers set to leapfrog them into first if they beat Hamilton in the 3pm kick-off.

The Bhoys' task was not aided by Ryan Christie's needless first-half red card for a reckless high challenge on Robinson, which left him needing treatment.

Robinson would have his revenge on Neil Lennon's side after the break, beating Fraser Forster with a fine finish two minutes into the second half after an excellent Robbie Crawford pass.

And the hosts doubled their lead in style when Dykes latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Matija Sarkic before lifting the ball over Forster, before comfortably holding firm to secure their first win over Celtic at the 24th attempt.

