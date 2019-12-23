Police Scotland to investigate missiles thrown during Hibernian vs Rangers

0:31 Hibernian boss Jack Ross has called on the whole football community to address violence in the game Hibernian boss Jack Ross has called on the whole football community to address violence in the game

Hibernian have given CCTV material to Police Scotland who are investigating several incidents of missiles being thrown during their match against Rangers at Easter Road on Friday.

An initial review of the footage has identified four men involved in throwing missiles, including a glass bottle aimed towards Rangers full-back Borna Barisic.

Borna Barisic had a glass bottle thrown at him at Easter Road

A Hibs spokesperson said: "We will continue to review the footage, and we expect to identify any others involved. Fans must understand that throwing missiles is dangerous for the players and for fellow fans, and it blackens the good name of the club.

"All supporters identified as taking part in any unacceptable behaviour will be dealt with by the club and by the legal process.

"We invested in enhanced CCTV cameras to tackle precisely this kind of behaviour, and those who misbehave should know we will leave no stone unturned to identify them and bring them to book."

The incidents took place following a reaction to Ryan Porteous being sent off for a dangerous challenge on Barisic during Rangers' 3-0 win.

The red card sparked both benches into a brief scuffle and a member of each coaching staff were sent to the stands before a glass bottle landed on the pitch.

Steven Gerrard's angry reaction to Ryan Porteous' challenge set off a scuffle on the touchline

Hibs manager Jack Ross said: "It's never behaviour that can be condoned. Whether its behaviour that's been there in the past or whether it's in isolation or a one off, that's irrelevant. The decision to throw objects at another human being is ridiculous.

"There's no place for it in football full stop. It's repeated incidents around social behaviour across the game at different times, but I think if we're united and consistent in our condemnation of it then we may eventually get there in terms of eradicating it."

Club captain David Gray added: "There's no place for that in football. I always go on about how good the fans are up in Scotland, how passionate they are. They get right behind their teams and there's just that little minority that overstep the mark.

"I think its important that we reiterate it again, it's always great being passionate and supporting your team but it needs to stay in the stands and we don't want to see that. There's no place, any place never mind just in football."

"It's confusion. I just don't understand why anyone would do that. No logic comes in you to think it's acceptable to throw anything, never mind a bottle, at somebody so you can never condone it."